"Bycie grubym nie jest piękne". Ta akcja miała być odpowiedzią na hejt, ale coś poszło nie tak

Cytatami hejterów podzieliły się m.in. aktorka Lena Dunham ( z prawej) i modelka plus size Paloma Elsesser. To cytat hejtera modelki wywołał tyle szumu
Cytatami hejterów podzieliły się m.in. aktorka Lena Dunham ( z prawej) i modelka plus size Paloma Elsesser. To cytat hejtera modelki wywołał tyle szumu Fot. Instagram/ palomija, lenadunham
Marka Revolve stworzyła we współpracy z aktorką, Leną Dunham, odpowiedzialną m.in. za popularny serial"Girls", kolekcję bluz, które oburzyły internautki. Cała akcja, jak się później okazało, miała na celu walkę z hejtem, jednak nie została zrozumiana i w rezultacie jej wydźwięk był odwrotny do zamierzonego.

Pomysł dobry, gorzej z wykonaniem
Hasła na bluzach zaskoczyły klientki, zwłaszcza, że sama Lena Dunham znana jest z wspierania ruchu "body positive" i nikt nie spodziewał się, aby to właśnie ona firmowała swoim nazwiskim hasła krytykujące nadmiar kilogramów.

Najwięcej kontrowersji wzbudziła bluza z napisem "Bycie grubym nie jest piękne, to wymówka", które zostało odebrane jako uderzenie w osoby, których ciało jest większych, niż ogólnie przyjęte kanony piękna, rozmiarów. Czy jednak o to chodziło marce? Absolutnie nie.
Akcja Revolve odniosła skutek odwrotny do planowanego
Akcja Revolve odniosła skutek odwrotny do planowanegoFot. Instagram/ revolve, whattaweek
Okazuje się, że kolekcja miała być odpowiedzią na internetowy hejt, który w sieci przytrafić może się każdemu. Napisy okazały się być negatywnymi komentarzami, które znalazły się pod postami znanych osób, o czym można było się dowiedzieć, doczytując dopisaną drobnym druczkiem nazwę profilu człowieka, którego dany hejt dotyczył.

Na podzielenie się słowami swoich hejterów, poza Dunham, zgodziły się m.in. modelki Cara Delevigne, Emily Ratajkowski i Paloma Elsesser.

Zawiodła komunikacja
Pomysł sam w sobie wydaje się ciekawy, jednak zawiodła jego komunikacja. Cytaty wyrwane z kontekstu straciły swoje znaczenie i zamiast uświadamiać ludzi w tym, że hejt może dotknąć wszystkich i trzeba go zwalczać, paradoksalnie - podbiły go, obrażając dużą grupę odbiorców, dodatkowo ściągając hejt również na siebie.
Wyświetl ten post na Instagramie.

For months I’ve been working on a collaboration with my friend Pia’s company LPA through parent company @revolve - sweatshirts that highlight quotes from prominent women who have experienced internet trolling & abuse. This is a cause very close to my heart and the proceeds were meant to benefit charities that help young women by empowering them to express themselves through writing and art. Without consulting me or any of the women involved, @revolve presented the sweatshirts on thin white women, never thinking about the fact that difference and individuality is what gets you punished on the Internet, or that lack of diversity in representation is a huge part of the problem (in fact, the problem itself.) As a result, I cannot support this collaboration or lend my name to it in any way. This isn’t meant to shame Pia or the great work she’s done with LPA. I am deeply disappointed in @revolve’s handling of a sensitive topic and a collaboration rooted in reclaiming the words of internet trolls to celebrate the beauty in diversity and bodies and experiences that aren’t the industry norm. *** I’d like to especially extend my love and support to @palomija, whose quote was the first to be promoted and mangled. She’s a hero of mine. Like me, she gave her quote in good faith and shared her vulnerability in order to support arts education and to spread her message of empowerment, and she wasn’t consulted in the marketing. Not an ounce of negativity should be sent her way. *** My only goal on this planet is to empower women through art and dialogue. I’m grateful to every woman who shared a quote and so disappointed that our words were not honored. As a result, I will be making a donation to the charity of every woman’s choice who was wronged with me and I hope that @revolve will join me with a contribution of their own. *** P.S. This Rubens painting makes me happy because it’s about women joining in love, but he didn’t recognize diversity at all- he just loved curvy butts. Problematic fave.

Post udostępniony przez Lena Dunham (@lenadunham)

Sama Lena Dunham odniosła się do sprawy na swoim Instagramie. Aktorka wyraziła swój żal i rozczarowanie sposobem podejścia do kampanii i faktem, że zarówno jej cytat, jak i słowa innych, nie zostały potraktowane z poszanowaniem.


"Moim jedynym celem na tej planecie jest umacnianie kobiet poprzez sztukę i dialog. Jestem wdzięczna każdej kobiecie, która podzieliła się swoim cytatem i bardzo zawiedziona faktem, że nasze słowa nie zostały uszanowane" – pisała aktorka.

Chociaż założenie było dobre, a zysk ze sprzedaży ubrań miał zostać przeznaczony na organizacje wspierające kobiety, komentarze odbiorców sprawiły, że bluzy zostały wycofane ze sprzedaży. Marka Revolve przeprosiła za sytuację i zobowiązała się do przelania na rzecz organizacji "Girls Write Now", 20 tysięcy dolarów.
